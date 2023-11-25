Top track

BLUEM - Adele

Bluem + Nima

Covo Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€14.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un album nato tra Regno Unito e Sardegna che trae la sua linfa vitale da miti e leggende e dalla natura selvaggia, in uno spazio senza tempo, più vicino al mondo onirico che a quello reale.

Dopo il folgorante album d’esordio NOTTE, BLUEM, ovvero Chiara Fl...

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Nima, Bluem, Nima

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

