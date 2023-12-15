DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

sim0ne presents club zer0 - London

Phonox
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

club zer0 will be back before the end of the year with some extremely special guests!

see you on the dance floor

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

sim0ne

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.