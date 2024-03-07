Top track

Zaoui - Aïe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zaoui

Le Metronum
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToulouse
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zaoui - Aïe
Got a code?

About

“La musique, c’est un besoin primaire chez moi. J’ai besoin d’écrire des chansons. Pour mon équilibre mental, la musique a été essentielle. Sans elle, il y a plein de choses que je n’aurais pas su affronter.”

Exutoire. Et c’est encore euphémisme. Il suffi...

Bleu Citron, en accord avec UNI-T, présente :

Lineup

Zaoui

Venue

Le Metronum

2 Rdpt Madame de Mondonville, 31200 Toulouse, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.