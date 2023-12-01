Top track

A Regret

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Julia Govor/Umfang/Anthony Parasole

H0l0
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Regret
Got a code?

About

JULIA GOVOR
UMFANG
ANTHONY PARASOLE

21+
10pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Julia Govor, Umfang, Anthony Parasole

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.