Xavier Boyer + Domotic + Med

Supersonic
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Phoenix, Tahiti 80 & Elliot Smith

XAVIER BOYER*
(Indie folk - Human Sounds - Paris, FR)
DOMOTIC
(Ambient - UnJeNeSaisQuoi - Paris, FR)
**MED

**INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE q...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Domotic, Xavier Boyer

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

