Lekker Presents: NanaBcool, Cait Harris, Helina

Prachtwerk
Sun, 10 Dec, 2:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lekker Presents is back with their third and final show for 2023 - featuring a stellar lineup of recent NYC exports - NanaBcool and Cait Harris - and a fast growing Berlin staple - Helina.

Alle Altersgruppen
Presented by Lekker Collective

Lineup

Cait Harris, NanaBcool, Helina

Venue

Prachtwerk

Ganghoferstraße 2, 12043 Berlin, Germany
Doors open2:00 pm
240 capacity

