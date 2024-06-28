Top track

Calcutta - Locus Festival 2024

Fiera Del Levante
Fri, 28 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€51.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Calcutta ha marcato una linea di confine nel modo di intendere la musica indipendente partendo da outsider, da artista di culto, con un percorso fuori dagli schemi canonici del music business, ma attirando verso di sé una curiosità sempre crescente. Merito...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Calcutta

Venue

Fiera Del Levante

Fiera del Levante, Lungomare Starita, Bari, Bari 70132, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

