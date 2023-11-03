DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nueve miniclub con Weis

Sala López
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJZaragoza
From Free
About

Nuestro querido Weis! Viene a los mandos de nuestra cabina para ponernos del revés!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Sala López.

Lineup

Weis

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

