Pipesleeve, Low Water Bridge Band, Joe May

Get Tight Lounge
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pipesleeve

Low Water Bridge Band

Joe May's Month of Mondays

at Get Tight Lounge

Friday, November 17th, 2023

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

$12 ADV, $15 DOS

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Nature Boy Productions

Lineup

Low Water Bridge Band

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

