DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lez Dance

CAP10100
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJTorino
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

#LezDance è una serata su un altro pianeta, uno spazio safe che nasce per donne lesbiche, bi, pan, cis, trans, ace, queer, persone non-binary, trans* afab e amab.

Immergiti in un'atmosfera queer e risplendi sul dancefloor al ritmo di musica spaziale: les...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.