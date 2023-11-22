Top track

DESERT HEARTS at GREENROOM

Greenroom FTL
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DESERT HEARTS

___________

MIKEY LION & LEE REYNOLDS

___________

Doors: 10PM | 21+

Support: Brant Wolff | Steven Bell

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Greenroom @ 27 Bar & Lounge.

Lineup

Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Desert Hearts

Venue

Greenroom FTL

835 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33334, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

