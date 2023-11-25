DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guacamayos al Sol presenta: La Serpiente Cósmica

El Sol
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
About

La fiesta electrónica de Guacamayo

Sonidos electrónicos alternativos, en una pista de baile muy ecléctica, para quienes gustan del Dark-disco, Deep-techno, Folktronic, los Beats africanos y las músicas underground de todo el mundo.

Para mayores de 18 año...

Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Rome

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

