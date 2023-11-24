Top track

Hey!Himalaya - Cantilena violenta

TIR Festival: tenetevi il resto

sPAZIO211
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

𝗧𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗶 𝗶𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼: l’ennesimo festival di musica INDIE a Torino. «Non dare alla gente ciò che vuole, ma ciò che non sa ancora di volere» - John Peel.

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211, FEA

Lineup

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

