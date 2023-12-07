Top track

Pas d'ici

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeudi : Lyloow + Ehla + Alexi Shell

La Place - Rennes
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pas d'ici
Got a code?

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 13 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

LYLOOW - rap

EHLA - pop / chanson (Martigues)

ALEXI SHELL - electro / techno (Paris)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 1...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

Ehla

Venue

La Place - Rennes

7 Rue Du Champ Jacquet, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
199 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.