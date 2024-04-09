Top track

Bob Vylan: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £15.54

Event information

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Bob Vylan. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Humble As The Sun' released via Ghost Theatre.

Tickets for this event also include a ph...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Bob Vylan

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

