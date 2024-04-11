DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miles Kane

Largo Venue
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il cantante e chitarrista Miles Kane annuncia il suo ritorno in Italia col suo solo show elettrico.

Anticipato dal singolo “Baggio”, dedicato al giocatore Roberto Baggio, il 4 agosto Miles Kane ha pubblicato la sua ultima fatica “One Man band”, album nel...

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Miles Kane

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

