BEYOND New Years Eve Special

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ENTIRE FIRE COMPLEX TAKE OVER

EXPECT: Expect Disco House, Pop, House, Super Hot GoGo Dancers, CO2 cannons, confetti , state of the art lights & lasers, mind blowing LED visuals. Signature productions !

These are queer events,we are a safe space for all a...

Presented by On Nation.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open10:00 pm

