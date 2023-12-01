Top track

Andrey Zots - Et Focus (Margaret Dygas Monday Edit)

Hill Billy 5 ans w/ Margaret Dygas + Atree

IBOAT
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Voilà 5 ans que HILL BILLY est né et ne cesse d’évoluer et de réunir des passionnés. De nos fêtes les plus intimistes au coeur de Bordeaux, jusqu’aux maxi warehouse en périphérie, et les dancefloors de Paris, les souvenirs se créent et se perpétuent.

Pour...

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Margaret Dygas

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

