UNIK FEST vous propose un concert 100% rap le samedi 9 décembre a L'ECHONOVA (st avé).
HOUDI -YUNG POOR ALO-MATEK + OPEN MIC
Candidature toujours ouverte pour l'open-mic
Ouverture des portes à 19 h 00 début du concert 20 h 00. Moins de 15 ans obligatoir...
