Unik Fest

L'Echonova
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsSaint-Avé
€26.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UNIK FEST vous propose un concert 100% rap le samedi 9 décembre a L'ECHONOVA (st avé).

HOUDI -YUNG POOR ALO-MATEK + OPEN MIC

Candidature toujours ouverte pour l'open-mic

Ouverture des portes à 19 h 00 début du concert 20 h 00. Moins de 15 ans obligatoir...

Présenté par UNIK FEST.
Lineup

Yung Poor Alo, HOUDI

Venue

L'Echonova

1 Rue Léon Griffon, 56890 Saint-Avé, France
Doors open7:00 pm

