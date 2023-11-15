DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soirée Sève Sweat Edition

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
TalkParis
Sève est une revue littéraire annuelle qui assemble poésies, nouvelles, extraits de romans en cours, essais, entretiens et travaux de plasticiens. Sève est née de l'envie d'un lieu qui échappe aux compromis, aux arrangements. Une "zone d'autonomie temporai...

Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

