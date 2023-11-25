Top track

Sourface - Alexandre

Sourface + Mobilier Moderne + Petrichör

Supersonic
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

***Si vous êtes fans de... Cortex, Queen, Black Midi

SOURFACE
(Psych pop - Bossi Records - Londres, UK)
MOBILIER MODERNE
(Jazz rock - Paris, FR)
PETRICHÖR
(Rock - Ivry-sur-seine, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE q...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Sourface

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

