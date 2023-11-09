DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nottelunga | Rave | Act II | EDMMARO, DARIA KRAS

Tunnel Club
Thu, 9 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NOTTELUNGA, ACT II

Raver friendly party, no models.

Acid, Techno, Hard Groove, Hard Techno and harder, all night long.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

DARIA KRAS

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

