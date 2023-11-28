DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sarah Julia: Live in London

The Forge at The Lower Third
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
Creatively intertwined since childhood, Amsterdam-based sister duo Sarah Julia began exploring their artistry at a young age through theatre and film. However, it is in music where the sisters have come together to find their true home. Inspired by a varie...

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

