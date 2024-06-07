Top track

Zkr - Freestyle 5min #8

ZKR

Stereolux
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

« Déterminé, j’viens choquer la France ». Cette phrase qu’il a prononcé dans un freestyle d’anthologie sur Skyrock pourrait résumer l’arrivée fracassante du rappeur ZKR, originaire de Roubaix, sur la scène rap.

ZKR va à l’essentiel et remet à l’ordre du j...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent/tuteur légal
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Live Affair
Lineup

ZKR

Venue

Stereolux

4 Bd Léon Bureau, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

