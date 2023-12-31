DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DONOVAN - MAGIE ENTRE POTES

Espace Nova
Sun, 31 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsAix-en-Provence
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Quand il quitte la rue pour la scène, Donovan, magicien de 22 ans, offre un spectacle de magie bien particulier dans lequel les spectateurs passent par toutes les émotions : joie, rire, surprise, tristesse,...

C'est un véritable show dans lequel il va vou...

Tout public
Présenté par VILLAGE 42 PRODUCTIONS.

Lineup

Donovan Haessy

Venue

Espace Nova

997 Avenue Jean Moulin, 13880 Velaux, France
Doors open4:00 pm

