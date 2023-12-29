DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swandive, Skirtboy, Addie Alaimo

El Cid
Fri, 29 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Live at El Cid.

This is an all ages event
Presented by El Cid.

Lineup

Swandive

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

