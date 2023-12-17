DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chrome Waves with Black Cross and Death Church

Siberia
Sun, 17 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$24.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Chrome Waves have something of a trademark sound and Forward with its thunderous drumming, shrieked, sometimes despairing vocals and black metal influenced shoegaze vibes typifies this perfectly. Some of the guitar lines even recall Iron Maiden, which is...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Chrome Waves, Black Cross Hotel, Death Church

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

