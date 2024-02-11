Top track

All My Thoughts

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meagre Martin

The Hope & Ruin
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All My Thoughts
Got a code?

About

Searching for meaning in a world unsure, With a voice that's pure, Sarah made a cure, Joined by Freddy and Max, they make a great team, Together they weave a musical dream

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Meagre Martin

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.