Nova Danse III • Teki Latex & Sunareht

Le Mazette
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pour cette 3ème édition de Nova Danse au Mazette, l'équipe reçoit Sunareht et Teki Latex pour des interviews et DJ Set jusqu'à 4h !

Quelque chose nous dit que ça va être épique !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Teki Latex, Sunareht

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

