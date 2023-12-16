DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wood Carving

Centro Culturale Proiezione Arte
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€38.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Insieme allo scultore Claudio Pellegrini, i/le partecipanti sperimenteranno la tecnica dell'intaglio del legno cimentandosi nella creazione di un piccolo bassorilievo ligneo dalle forme semplici ed essenziali. Il disegno da seguire come traccia potrà esser...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Centro Culturale Proiezione Arte

Via Aurelia 66, 00165 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open3:00 pm

