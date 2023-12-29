DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Honey : The Rnb Party

The Sultan Room
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Honey The Rnb Party December 29th

Returns NYE Weekend.

100% Rnb . A night filled with singing, dancing and fun with your favorite songs both old and new. This time we are bringing the energy at the back to Sultan Room for a night you won’t forget!

Valid...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room

Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
250 capacity

