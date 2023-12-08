DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Festive Wreath Making

The Crown Hotel
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£49.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Wreath with us! Spend two festive hours creating a moss based festive wreath jam packed with fresh foliage, berries, disco balls, bows & all the necessary festoons! We will be providing a welcome Christmas drink to help you enjoy making memories and of cou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Crown & Hyde Park Flower Club.

The Crown Hotel

128 High St, Boston Spa, Wetherby LS23 6BW, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

