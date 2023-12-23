Top track

Rotten City Basement 20 Anniversary Darkroom Dubs

Cadavra
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alvaro Cabana no ha parado de hipnotizar a propios y ajenos en todo tipo de eventos relacionados con la música electrónica, y vuelve a Cadavra con Silicone Soul como invitado.

La búsqueda de Craig Morrison y Graeme Reedie por la alquimia absoluta del alma...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Silicone Soul, Alvaro Cabana

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

