DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Here come the Hotsteppers !
La soirée ou Céline Dion lance des pogos avec Nirvana et Snoop Doggy Dog twerke avec les Spice Girls est back dans les bacs de La Machine.
Avec tes Stan Smith aux pieds, ton regard froid et ton 3/4 en cuir enroulé autour du br...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.