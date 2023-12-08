Top track

Meghan Linsey - Bold Like a Lion

Meghan Linsey's Holiday / Birthday Extravaganza

The Eighth Room
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$13.51

About

Join Meghan Linsey & Special Guests for Meghan’s Holiday Show at The Eighth Room.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Meghan Linsey

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

