Kent Pop Exchange: The SuperMicks & Friends

Whereelse?
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From Free

About

Kent Pop Exchange Presents

Claire Pitt Wigmore & The Echograms - Blues affected indie from a talented Thanet based guitarist & singer-songwriter, accompanied by the Echograms on bass & drums.

Shedding Velvet - Middle Kent 4-piece playing a punky and ener...

All ages
Presented by Elsewhere (UK).
Lineup

CLAIRE PITT WIGMORE

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

