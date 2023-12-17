DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIVILIZASYON x UNDERG’ROOM Vol.2 au Rexy Paris

Le Rexy
Sun, 17 Dec, 12:00 am
GigsParis
€9.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🌆 In the heart of the 1st arrondissement, Rexy Paris transforms into a techno sanctuary.

🍸 Unique Ambiance: Refined cocktails meet hypnotic techno rhythms.

🎵 Musical Styles: 33% House, 33% Tech House, 33% Techno.

🌌 Two Spaces, Two Vibes: An elegant...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sivilizasyon Collectif.

Venue

Le Rexy

9 Rue De La Grande Truanderie, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open12:00 am

