Honey Joy + Deepfake Country+ Self Torque | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Brew Haggerston presents

Honey Joy

Deepfake Country

Self Torque

Signature Brew Haggerston, London

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Honey Joy, Deepfake Country

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

