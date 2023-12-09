DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dream Feast by Arepatoire

Red Door Studios
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkBarking
£22.60
About

Join the sweethearts of the Latin street food scene Sofi and Gioele for a seasonal buffet featuring their creative Colombian Italian fusion dishes:

Gorgonzola, honey and thyme arepitas

Pumkin and Sage arepitas*

Jewelled cassava with chimichurri and cap...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Ms S A PLA.

Venue

Red Door Studios

120 High Street South, Newham, London, E6 3RW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

