Valentina Ranalli in "Seta"

Teatro Summarte
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:45 pm
GigsSomma Vesuviana
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SETA è un concerto delicato come una carezza, un quadro impressionista, un paesaggio sognante con sonorità leggere, sfumate, trasparenti. La voce elegante racconta storie, episodi di vita, gioca con pianoforte, contrabbasso e batteria in dialoghi intensi,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Summarte.
Venue

Teatro Summarte

Via Roma, 15, 80049 Somma Vesuviana NA, Italy
Doors open9:45 pm

