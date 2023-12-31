DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

B Side Events Presents New Year's Eve

Tempest
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJBrighton
About

After a great Summer on our Terrace, the B Side Events team are back to see us out of 2023!!!

They have brought back some of their favourte artists for one special night of music, including the fabulous duo of Kirbee and Whoshe, Florence, Edward Sounds an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tempest Inn.

Venue

Tempest

King's Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

