DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From the very first track to the very last, Traumer goes All Night Long in this extended session at beloved venue Colour Factory in Hackney Wick.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.