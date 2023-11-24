DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Traumer (All Night Long)

Colour Factory
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

From the very first track to the very last, Traumer goes All Night Long in this extended session at beloved venue Colour Factory in Hackney Wick.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by fabric.

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

