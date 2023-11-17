DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giardino Dei Visionari Ex Garage Underground

Main Club - Club 44
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il 17 novembre, Giardino Dei Visionari trasforma un ex garage underground in un club in cui ballare tutta la notte con due delle DJ più eclettiche di Berlino: Lotte Ahoi e BurnTale.

Milano meets Berlin! Lasciati trasportare dalle onde sonore che collegano...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Giardino dei Visionari
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Restless, Etna

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.