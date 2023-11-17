DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il 17 novembre, Giardino Dei Visionari trasforma un ex garage underground in un club in cui ballare tutta la notte con due delle DJ più eclettiche di Berlino: Lotte Ahoi e BurnTale.
Milano meets Berlin! Lasciati trasportare dalle onde sonore che collegano...
