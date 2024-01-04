DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daniela Pes live

I Candelai
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Daniela Pes è una musicista e cantautrice sarda nata nel cuore della Gallura nel 1992, vincitrice nel 2023 della Targa Tenco come Miglior Opera prima con il suo album d’esordio Spira, uscito il 14 aprile per Tanca Records. La sua voce e la sua musica sfugg...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Fat Sounds.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Daniela Pes

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.