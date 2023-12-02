DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Parisian DJ and producer Bambounou makes his hotly-anticipated Public Records debut Sat 12.2 bringing an eclectic, future-facing vibe to The Sound Room alongside Black Rave Culture co-founder James Bangura, known for expertly mixing house, techno, jungle a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.