Top track

La Etnnia - $ucio

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Etnnia Junto a La Pestilencia

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$59.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Etnnia - $ucio
Got a code?

About

21+

NO RE-ENTRY

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.

Lineup

La Pestilencia, La Etnnia

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.