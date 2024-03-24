Top track

So Real (Warriors) (feat. Jess Glynne)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Too Many Zooz: Retail Therapy Tour

El Club Detroit
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

So Real (Warriors) (feat. Jess Glynne)
Got a code?

About

Self-described "Brass House" trio Too Many Zooz make manically kinetic

instrumental music that combines avant-garde jazz, EDM, punk rock, and sundry

other traditions into their own distinctive brand of high-energy dance music. A viral sensation since the...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pell, Too Many Zooz

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.