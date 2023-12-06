Top track

She Pays the Rent

All Vinyl Alternative Xmas Party

Rough Trade Bristol
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

- DONUTS ALLSTARS -ALL VINYL ALT XMAS PARTY

DJ SETS FROM SOME OF BRISTOLS FAVOURITE BANDS

Dj Fiddlestix - (ALL BANGERS)

BullyBones - (ROCK N ROLL)

Los Savages - (SURF ROCK / PUNK)

Birdman Cult - (AUSSIE PUNK \ POST PUNK)

**Christmas merch table an*...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by donut records.

Lineup

1
Fiddlestix, BullyBones, Los Savages and 1 more

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

