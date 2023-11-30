DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CALLING ALL DANCING DIVAS💃‼️
Can you twirl like no other ⁉️
Put your moves to the test in this sickening drag dancing battle royale. In the end only 1 will take the title of THE Twirling DIVA and a cash prize of $200 ‼️
“So you think you can Twirl” is...
