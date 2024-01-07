DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marc Jennings: Away From Here

The Bill Murray
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Following a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Scottish Comedian of the Year winner and Some Laugh podcast host Marc Jennings comes to London with his most personal show to date. 'An astute observer who's accomplished at channelling his frustrations into a wid...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.